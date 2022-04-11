222238 HENRY HICKS Apr 11, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HICKS, HENRY LEE 04/11/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 175MAINTN VEH/ DWELL/ PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING IN COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $1000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Status Henry Hicks Crime Criminal Law Cocaine Secu Status Type Trafficking Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector