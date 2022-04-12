TYNER, RAQUAN QUINTEA 04/11/2022

Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 132

NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $780.00 Type: USC Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS/RCV STOLEN PROP CERT FEL - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET