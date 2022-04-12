SMITH, ANTIONNE TYREK 04/11/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 175

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET