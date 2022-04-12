222254 STEVEN WILLIAMS Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, STEVEN GRAYSON 04/11/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 180FTA MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA PWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA PWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector