222255 RASAUN REESE Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 REESE, RASAUN KYLIK 04/11/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 170ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $1500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDWIKISI - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET