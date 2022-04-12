SCOTT, JOHN MICHAEL 04/11/2022

Age: 31 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 195

PWIMSD METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICK IN METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET