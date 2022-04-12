ANDERSON, TOSHA ANN 04/11/2022

Age: 34 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 220

OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET