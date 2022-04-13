CANNON, FLOYD JEFFREY 04/12/2022

Age: 42 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 165

OBTAINING PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PROB

OBTAINING PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

OBTAINING PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

OBTAINING PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

OBTAINING PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

