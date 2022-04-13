222272 FLOYD CANNON Apr 13, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CANNON, FLOYD JEFFREY 04/12/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 165OBTAINING PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PROBOBTAINING PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETIDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETIDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETIDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETIDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Pretense Crime Floyd Cannon Floyd Jeffrey Property Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector