222275 RONTRELL HOOKS Apr 13, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HOOKS, RONTRELL 04/12/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 225INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $80000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETAGGRESSIVE DRIVING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO GIVE INFO/AID PER INJ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MAIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET