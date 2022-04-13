HOOKS, RONTRELL 04/12/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 225

INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $80000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

AGGRESSIVE DRIVING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL TO GIVE INFO/AID PER INJ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MAIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags