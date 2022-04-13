222277 JAMES ARMISTEAD Apr 13, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ARMISTEAD, JAMES JARRETT 04/12/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 165COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOST RELESASE SUPERVISON VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Nbnd Status Assault Crime Law James Armistead Status James Jarrett Female Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector