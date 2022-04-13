222279 ERNEST EARLY Apr 13, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 EARLY, ERNEST RUSSELL 04/12/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 145FTA CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Ernest Early Incl Status Ernest Russell Felony Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector