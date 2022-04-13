TAYLOR, LATAVIA VANTINA 04/12/2022

Age: 35 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 250

OBSTRUCTION JUSTICE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION-DRUG PARA-USE/POSSESS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags