222291 JAMES ELKS Apr 14, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ELKS, JAMES THOMAS 04/13/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 220PV-ATTEMPTED TRAFFICKING SCHEDULE I - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPV-POSSESS WITS SCHEDULE I - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags James Elks James Thomas Status Crime Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector