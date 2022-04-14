222293 MELEEC GREENE Apr 14, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 GREENE, MELEEC JOCQUI 04/13/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 200ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $1500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/ MV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Bond Crime Criminal Law Secu Status Status Murder Degree Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector