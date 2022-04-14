222298 AMAURU TYSON Apr 14, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 TYSON, AMAURU TAH`LIK 04/13/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 130PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Tyson Amauru Tah'lik Status Crime Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector