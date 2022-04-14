222308 PRECIOUS APPLEWHITE Apr 14, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 APPLEWHITE, PRECIOUS JEWEL 04/13/2022Age: 36 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 170FAIL STORE FIREARM TO PROTECT MINOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONTRIBUTE DEL OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Firearm Misdemeanor Crime Criminal Law Felon Felony Incl Status Secu Status Possession Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector