ANDERSON, VINCENT MONTA 04/14/2022

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 150

OBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

ALTER TITLE - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

DELIV/ACCEPT BLANK/OPEN TITLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

