222312 JAKEAREE RANDOLPH Apr 14, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 RANDOLPH, JAKEAREE DEVONNE 04/14/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 185POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAIINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET