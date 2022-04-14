222313 JA`ZION MOODY Apr 14, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MOODY, JA`ZION MACQUEL 04/14/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 145CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Firearm Weaponry Status Gun Bond Discharge Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector