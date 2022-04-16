406947_022.jpg MITCHELL COWEL

COWEL, MITCHELL BRYAN 04/14/2022

Age: 33 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 140

FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-EXCEEDING SAFE SPEED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-RECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-UNSAFE TIRES - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET