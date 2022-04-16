222323 WALTER JOHNSON Apr 16, 2022 Apr 16, 2022 Updated 27 min ago 1 of 2 JOHNSON, WALTER JAY 04/14/2022Age: 50 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 154RECEIVE STOLEN GOODS/PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSHOPLIFTING, CONCEALMENT OF GOODS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS/SELL NONTAXPAID ALC BEV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFICT/REV REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Duplin County Visitors Guide Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector