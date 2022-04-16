222325 ALEXIS MORALES Apr 16, 2022 Apr 16, 2022 Updated 28 min ago 1 of 2 MORALES, ALEXIS BAEZ 04/14/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 155CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $2000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETEXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Duplin County Visitors Guide Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector