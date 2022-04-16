MORALES, ALEXIS BAEZ 04/14/2022

Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 155

CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $2000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET