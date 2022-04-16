222330 MARCUS HALEY Apr 16, 2022 Apr 16, 2022 Updated 31 min ago HALEY, MARCUS ANTHONY 04/14/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 180ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Duplin County Visitors Guide Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector