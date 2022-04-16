222341 KELSEY KENNEDY Apr 16, 2022 Apr 16, 2022 Updated 38 min ago 1 of 2 KENNEDY, KELSEY MALANIE 04/15/2022Age: 19 Sex: F Race: W Height: 501 Weight: 160BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTAMPERING WITH VEHICLE STEAL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Duplin County Visitors Guide Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector