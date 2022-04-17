222349 GERALD PARKER Apr 17, 2022 Apr 17, 2022 Updated 45 min ago 1 of 2 PARKER, GERALD WAYNE 04/15/2022Age: 58 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 150FTA-COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Gerald Parker Misdemeanor Gerald Wayne Status Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Duplin County Visitors Guide Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector