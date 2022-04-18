CAMPBELL, WILLIAM MATTHEW 04/15/2022

Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 190

ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASAULT - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT BY POINTING GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET