222351 WILLIAM CAMPBELL Apr 18, 2022 Apr 18, 2022 Updated 28 min ago 1 of 2 CAMPBELL, WILLIAM MATTHEW 04/15/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 190ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASAULT - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY POINTING GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET