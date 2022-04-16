222368 GREGORY GARDNER Apr 16, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 GARDNER, GREGORY LAMONT 04/16/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 130PWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Crime Criminal Law Secu Status Possession Marijuana Cocaine Status Gregory Gardner Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Duplin County Visitors Guide Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector