222370 RYAN DOLOUGHTY Apr 16, 2022 4 hrs ago DOLOUGHTY, RYAN MICHAEL 04/16/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: W Height: 602 Weight: 185BREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET