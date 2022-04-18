222381 TYSHION TURNAGE Apr 18, 2022 Apr 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 TURNAGE, TYSHION MYQUEZ 04/16/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 0INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND ENTERING TO TERROIZE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Duplin County Visitors Guide Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector