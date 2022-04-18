222385 ALI OZVATAN Apr 18, 2022 Apr 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 OZVATAN, ALI KAYRA 04/17/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 140DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Ali Ozvatan Ali Kayra Secu Status Misdemeanor Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Duplin County Visitors Guide Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector