DERRICK DAVIS Apr 18, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 DAVIS, DERRICK MONTREZ 04/17/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 160OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-UNSEALED WINE/LIQ IN PASS AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET