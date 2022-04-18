222392 JOSEPH WARREN Apr 18, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 WARREN, JOSEPH ELIJAH 04/18/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 205MISDEMEANOR STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bldg Joseph Warren Joseph Elijah Misdemeanor Status Incl Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Duplin County Visitors Guide Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector