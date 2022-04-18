WARREN, JOSEPH ELIJAH 04/18/2022

Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 205

MISDEMEANOR STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags