COCHRAN, RANDALL TATE 04/19/2022

Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 145

PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

VIOLATION OF RELEASE CONDITIONS:PERSON CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags