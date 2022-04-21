BUSH, JAQUAIL DAVON 04/20/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 189

FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA - POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET