JONES, MARLON 04/20/2022
Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 150
POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
PWIMSD SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET