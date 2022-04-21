222422 DEREK SUTTON Apr 21, 2022 Apr 21, 2022 Updated 49 min ago 1 of 2 SUTTON, DEREK LORENZO 04/20/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 150DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Derek Sutton Derek Lorenzo Secu Status Misdemeanor Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector