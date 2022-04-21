222424 LADERRICK HARVEY Apr 21, 2022 52 min ago 1 of 2 HARVEY, LADERRICK MONTRELL 04/20/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 170FTA-HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-INDECENT EXPOSURE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Harvey Montrell Fta-indecent Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector