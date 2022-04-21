HARVEY, LADERRICK MONTRELL 04/20/2022

Age: 42 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 170

FTA-HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-INDECENT EXPOSURE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

