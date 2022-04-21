222425 DANIEL DAMREN Apr 21, 2022 52 min ago 1 of 2 DAMREN, DANIEL MARCUS 04/20/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 200FTA - ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $250000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - POSS CS PRISON /JAIL PREMISES - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - POSSESS SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Law Crime Medicine Assault Daniel Damren Secu Status Daniel Marcus Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector