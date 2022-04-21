222429 BRANDON SHERMAN Apr 21, 2022 52 min ago 1 of 2 SHERMAN, BRANDON MARQUIE 04/20/2022Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 290PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Brandon Sherman Brandon Marquie Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector