222434 SENTELL GREEN Apr 21, 2022 59 min ago 1 of 2 GREEN, SENTELL KEDUJUAN 04/20/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 130POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Secu Status Crime Criminal Law Status Felon Firearm Type Possession Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector