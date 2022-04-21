222437 PERCY SMITH Apr 21, 2022 52 min ago 1 of 2 SMITH, PERCY RODRIGUEZ 04/20/2022Age: 46 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 195FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Smith Percy Rodriguez Anatomy Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector