222440 ANTHONY CHAPLIN Apr 22, 2022 57 min ago 1 of 2 CHAPLIN, ANTHONY 04/21/2022Age: 60 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 185ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Assault Secu Status Weapon Anthony Chaplin Bond Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector