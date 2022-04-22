PHILLIPS, DERICK DONTAY 04/21/2022

Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 300

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags