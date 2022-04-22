222444 CAILIB DONNAHIE Apr 22, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 DONNAHIE, CAILIB NATHANEIL 04/21/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 135WEAPONS ON CAMPUS/EDUCATIONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Unsc Status Misdemeanor Weapon Status Type Bond Property Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector