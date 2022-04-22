222452 KATIE PARRISHER Apr 22, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PARRISHER, KATIE LEANNE 04/21/2022Age: 30 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 190PROBATION VIOLATION-DWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I CS - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Probation Criminal Law Misdemeanor Status Katie Parrisher Secu Status Katie Leanne Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector