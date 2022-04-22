222453 MARCUS CLEMONS Apr 22, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 CLEMONS, MARCUS ANTONIO 04/21/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 187FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Marcus Clemons Marcus Antonio Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector