222455 DAMION WILKS Apr 22, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 WILKS, DAMION RASHAD 04/21/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 160CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET