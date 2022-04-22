SANDERS, SHAKEE MA`HAAD 04/21/2022

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 165

CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags