222456 SHAKEE SANDERS Apr 22, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 SANDERS, SHAKEE MA`HAAD 04/21/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 165CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET