222459 LEE ANN SCHEFFER Apr 22, 2022 58 min ago 1 of 2 SCHEFFER, LEE ANN MARIE 04/22/2022Age: 37 Sex: F Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 250MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Lee Ann Scheffer Lee Ann Marie Linguistics