222463 JAMES NOBLES Apr 23, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 NOBLES, JAMES DEVON 04/22/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 198CHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $315.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $130.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $483.72 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $159.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET